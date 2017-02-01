Japanese court rejects demand to remove web search result - media

TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's Supreme Court has rejected
a man's demand that a Google web search bringing up reports of
his arrest for child prostitution be removed, the first ever
such top court decision in Japan, media reported on Wednesday.
The man was arrested more than five years ago for paying a
female high school student to conduct an indecent act and was
fined 500,000 yen ($4,500), the Asahi Shimbun newspaper
reported.
"Child prostitution is prohibited by the penal code and is a
target of strong social condemnation," the newspaper quoted the
court bench as saying in its Tuesday ruling.
"Removal can be demanded only when value of privacy
protection clearly exceeds freedom of expression of search
sites," the paper cited the ruling as saying.
No one was immediately available for comment at the Supreme
Court.
Alphabet Inc's Google, which last year appealed
against an order from the French data protection authority to
remove certain web search results globally, welcomed the
decision.
"We are pleased that the Supreme Court has unanimously
recognised, based on existing privacy and defamation laws, that
any decision to delete information from search results should
prioritise the public's right to information," Taj Meadows, head
of policy communications at Google Asia Pacific, said in a
statement.
The European Court of Justice made a ruling in 2014 allowing
people to ask the likes of Google and Microsoft's Bing
to remove inadequate or irrelevant information from results
brought up by searching for their name.
The measure, known as the "right to be forgotten", has
pitted privacy campaigners against defenders of free speech.
($1 = 113.3300 yen)
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Linda Sieg; Editing by Robert
Birsel)