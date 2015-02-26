BRIEF-Google mulling 'strategic investment' in device maker Jawbone -Re/code

BRIEF-Treasury Metals provides project update and announces loan extension
* Treasury metals provides project update and announces loan extension
Feb 25 Google Inc
* Mulling "strategic investment" in device maker Jawbone - Re/code Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Treasury metals provides project update and announces loan extension
* Era resources obtains interim order and announces anticipated mailing of meeting materials with respect to going private transaction
* Notice of mandatory redemption in connection with all of its issued and outstanding 7.250% perpetual non-cumulative preference shares