BRIEF-Google mulling 'strategic investment' in device maker Jawbone -Re/code

Feb 25 Google Inc

* Mulling "strategic investment" in device maker Jawbone - Re/code Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
