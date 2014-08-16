Google buys city-guide app maker JetPac

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 15 Google Inc is buying JetPac Inc, the startup that designs social travel applications disclosed on its website on Friday, without providing details.
"We'll be removing Jetpac's apps from the App Store in the coming days, and ending support for them on 9/15," stated a posting on JetPac's homepage. (bit.ly/1b66Re9)
San Francisco-based JetPac has created a mobile application that uses pictures from various social networking sites to create city guides.
Earlier this year, Google bought Nest Labs Inc, which makes smart thermostat and smoke alarms, for $3.2 billion, making the deal one of the largest in Google's history.
Google was not available for comment outside of normal business hours. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.