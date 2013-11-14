Google, KKR to invest about $400 mln in six solar plants - WSJ

Nov 14 Google Inc struck a deal with
private equity company KKR & Co to invest about $400
million in six solar power plants being built by Recurrent
Energy LLC in California and Arizona, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Google and KKR's joint investment will be made in cash and
debt. Google's equity stake is about $80 million, according to
the newspaper.
The plants - five in southern California and one in Arizona
- are designed to produce about 106 megawatts of electricity
combined, or enough to power about 17,000 U.S. homes, the
Journal said. ()
Google has been investing in clean energy for purposes
including powering its data centers and has committed over $1
billion to wind and solar projects.
KKR runs an operational improvement program known as Green
Portfolio Program (GPP) through which the private equity firm
assesses the environmental impact of its portfolio companies.
Recurrent Energy is a unit of Japan's Sharp Corp.
Google and KKR could not immediately be reached for comment
by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.