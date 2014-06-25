Google to unveil new television set-top box on Wednesday - WSJ

BRIEF-Chevron announces sale of wholly-owned Bangladesh units
* Entered into an agreement to sell shares of its wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries operating in Bangladesh to Himalaya Energy Co. Ltd
June 25 Google Inc is expected to unveil at least one small set-top box that resembles products like the Roku, Amazon's Fire TV, and Apple Inc's Apple TV, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources who have seen the device.
Google will show off the set-top box on Wednesday during its developer conference, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1lOjtiz)
The set-top box will be powered by Google's new Android TV software designed to play movies, games and other content on television. However, the device will carry another company's brand name, the newspaper said.
Representatives from Google were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Tech companies from Microsoft Corp to Apple are vying for space on the TV - the traditional family entertainment center and where people used to spend most of their leisure time before the advent of the smartphone and tablet.
Amazon unveiled a $99 video streaming device "Fire TV" video and game streaming device in April, with hopes of boosting its main online retail business over the longer term.
In December 2012, Google sold its set-top TV box maker Motorola Home to Arris Group Inc for $2.35 billion. (reut.rs/1phAQwh) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
FRANKFURT, April 24 The table below details the building plans of Germany's power plant operators based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and presented at the annual Hanover industrial fair on Monday. BDEW, which mainly represents power-generating utilities, said 55 units representing around 25,332 megawatts (MW) of capacity could be built in theory. But at the moment, BDEW members have cast doubts on plans for many units due to the largely unprofitable
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, April 24 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) announced a takeover of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS on Monday, adding more than 200 planes to its fleet.