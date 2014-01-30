Lenovo CFO: no need to go back to debt markets for Google deal

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 2-year high on U.S. optimism, euro steady
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
BEIJING Jan 30 Lenovo Group Ltd has no urgent need to go back to the debt markets to raise cash for its acquisition of Google Inc's Motorola handset division, the Chinese company's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
Wong Waiming also told a media briefing that the company had $3 billion cash on hand last year and the total capital outlay for the Motorola deal and Lenovo's acquisition of IBM's low-end server business, announced last week, was about $2.8 billion.
The Motorola acquisition is China's largest-ever tech deal as Lenovo buys its way into a heavily competitive U.S. handset market dominated by Apple Inc.
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: BHP Billiton, on Wednesday trimmed its full-year production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last quarter. * ROYAL BANK: British Bank Royal Bank of Scotland toxic debt settlement was delayed because of changes at the Department of Justice since the electi
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. Metal prices in general, however, are facing their weakest month since May 2016 as investors scale back bullish bets, Standard Chartered said in a report. "We expect stagna