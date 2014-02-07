CORRECTED-Google to own $750 mln Lenovo stake after Motorola deal closes-HKEx

(Corrects to clarify that Google will only own Lenovo stake once Motorola deal is completed)

HONG KONG Feb 7 Internet search company Google Inc will own a 5.94 percent stake in China's Lenovo Group Ltd worth $750 million once Lenovo's deal to buy Google's Motorola handset division closes, according to a disclosure on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Google would take 618.3 million Lenovo shares at $1.213 per share, the stock exchange said late on Thursday.

Lenovo agreed to buy Google's Motorola handset division last week for $2.91 billion in a cash and stock deal. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)