CORRECTED-Google to own $750 mln Lenovo stake after Motorola deal closes-HKEx

(Corrects to clarify that Google will only own Lenovo stake
once Motorola deal is completed)
HONG KONG Feb 7 Internet search company Google
Inc will own a 5.94 percent stake in China's Lenovo
Group Ltd worth $750 million once Lenovo's deal to buy
Google's Motorola handset division closes, according to a
disclosure on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Google would take 618.3 million Lenovo shares at $1.213 per
share, the stock exchange said late on Thursday.
Lenovo agreed to buy Google's Motorola handset division last
week for $2.91 billion in a cash and stock deal.
