UPDATE 6-Lenovo to buy Google's Motorola in China's largest tech deal

By Nadia Damouni, Nicola Leske and Gerry Shih
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Lenovo Group
said on Wednesday it agreed to buy Google Inc's
Motorola handset division for $2.91 billion, in what is
China's largest-ever tech deal as Lenovo buys its way into a
heavily competitive U.S. handset market dominated by Apple Inc
.
It is Lenovo's second major deal on U.S. soil in a week as
the Chinese electronics company angles to get a foothold in
major global computing markets. Lenovo last week said it would
buy IBM's low-end server business for $2.3 billion.
The deal ends Google's short-lived foray into making
consumer mobile devices and marks a pullback from its
largest-ever acquisition. Google paid $12.5 billion for Motorola
in 2012. Under this deal the search giant will keep the majority
of Motorola's mobile patents, considered its prize assets.
Shares of Google climbed 2.6 percent to about $1,136 in
after-hours trading. Google Chief Executive Officer Larry Page
said that Google would be best served by focusing on smartphone
software rather than devices.
Reuters reported the deal earlier on Wednesday, citing
sources familiar with the deal.
The purchase will give Lenovo a beach-head to compete
against Apple and Samsung Electronics as well as
increasingly aggressive Chinese smartphone makers in the highly
lucrative U.S. arena.
In 2005, Lenovo muscled its way into what was then the
world's largest PC market by buying IBM's personal
computer division. It has powered its way up the rankings of the
global smartphone industry primarily through sales on its home
turf but had considered a U.S. sortie of late.
"Using Motorola, just as Lenovo used the IBM ThinkPad brand,
to gain quick credibility and access to desirable markets and
build critical mass makes a lot of sense," said Forrester
Research analyst Frank Gillett.
"But Motorola has not been shooting the lights out with
designs or sales volumes in smartphones. So the value is simply
in brand recognition to achieve market recognition faster - and
to expand the design and marketing team with talent experienced
at U.S. and Western markets."
RISE OF THE CHINESE
The deal is subject to approval by both U.S. and Chinese
authorities.
Chinese companies faced the most scrutiny over their U.S.
acquisitions in 2012, according to a report issued in December
by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
Analysts say political issues could cloud the Motorola sale,
especially with Lenovo trying to seal the IBM deal at the same
time.
Lenovo will receive over 2,000 "patent assets" as part of
the transaction, the companies said, but it remains unknown
which will change hands and whether they might be subject to
extra scrutiny from regulators.
For Motorola, Lenovo will pay $660 million in cash, $750
million in Lenovo ordinary shares, and another $1.5 billion in
the form of a three-year promissory note, Lenovo and Google said
in a joint statement.
"The acquisition of such an iconic brand, innovative product
portfolio and incredibly talented global team will immediately
make Lenovo a strong global competitor in smartphones," Lenovo's
chief executive, Yang Yuanqing, said in a statement.
In two years, China's three biggest handset makers - Huawei
, ZTE Corp and Lenovo - have vaulted into
the top ranks of global smartphone charts, helped in part by
their huge domestic market and spurring talk of a new force in
the smartphone wars.
Although Huawei and ZTE have made some inroads in the United
States, where the Chinese companies continue to grapple with low
brand awareness, perceptions of inferior quality and even
security concerns. Lenovo has until now stayed out of the U.S.
market.
In the third quarter of last year, ZTE and Huawei accounted
for 5.7 percent and 3 percent of all phones sold in the United
States, respectively, trailing Apple's 36.2 percent and
Samsung's 32.5 percent, according to research house IDC.
Huawei declined to comment on the Lenovo deal on Wednesday.
ZTE did not immediately offer comment.
Globally, Lenovo ranked fifth in 2013 with a 4.5 percent
market share, according to IDC. That's up from 3.3 percent in
2012 and virtually nil a couple years before that.
STEP BACK
For Google, the sale represented a solution to a persistent
headache as Motorola's losses widened in recent quarters. It
also showed Google is willing to step back from the handset
arena and throw its weight behind device makers that propagate
its Android software, Kantar analyst Carolina Milanesi said.
"It all points to Google thinking in the short run that
they're better off betting on Samsung and keeping them close,"
Milanesi said. "And of course now they're enabling a second
strong runner (Lenovo) in the Android ecosystem."
In 2012, analysts saw Google's Motorola acquisition as
primarily a way to secure the company's trove of patents amid
the technology sector's increasing legal battles - rather than a
bona fide push into the handset business.
Many industry observers were surprised that Google did not
immediately sell the hardware division after the deal closed,
choosing instead to operate Motorola a separate company.
It did sell Motorola's cable television set-top box business
to Arris Group Inc for $2.35 billion at the end of 2012.
In a blog post on Wednesday, Google's Page highlighted the
strategic choice in selling the Motorola handset business.
"The smartphone market is super competitive, and to thrive
it helps to be all-in when it comes to making mobile devices,"
Page wrote. "This move will enable Google to devote our energy
to driving innovation across the Android ecosystem, for the
benefit of smartphone users everywhere."
Lenovo is being advised by Credit Suisse Group
while Lazard Ltd advised Google on the transaction.