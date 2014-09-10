Google buys high-tech spoon maker, expands healthcare focus

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 Google Inc
has acquired the maker of a high-tech spoon that helps
people suffering from neurodegenerative tremors to eat, the
Internet company's latest foray into the healthcare and
biotechnology market.
The company is joining the Google division, which focuses
on projects such as self-driving cars and drones and which has a
Life Sciences group, Google said on Wednesday.
Google did not say how much it paid for Lift Labs.
Lift's tremor cancellation spoon, which costs $295, will
continue to be available for sale, Lift said on its website on
Wednesday. A sensor-packed handle on the spoon detects the hand
tremors that afflict people with Parkinson's disease and
Essential Tremor, and uses technology to stabilize itself.
Google said in a post on its Google+ service on Wednesday
that it would also explore how Lift's technology "could be used
in other ways to improve the understanding and management of
neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease and
essential tremor."
Google co-founder Sergey Brin has said that he has a
higher-than-average chance of contracting Parkinson's disease,
which afflicted his mother.
Google, the world's No. 1 Internet search engine, has
increasingly expanded into health-related services. Earlier this
year Google said it was testing a special contact lens for
diabetics that is capable of monitoring blood-sugar levels, and
in 2013 Google created a separate company, Calico, which
develops technologies to tackle health issues related to aging.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Matthew Lewis)