Exclusive-Google to replace M&A chief, launch late-stage investment fund

| SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 7 Google Inc is replacing the head of its in-house mergers and acquisitions group with one of its top lawyers and is planning to create a new late-stage investment group that longtime and outgoing corporate development chief David Lawee will oversee, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Don Harrison, a high-ranking lawyer at Google, will replace Lawee as head of the Internet search company's mergers and acquisitions team.

