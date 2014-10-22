Google launches new email service dubbed "Inbox"

Oct 22 Google Inc launched an email service called "Inbox" on Wednesday that allows users to organize emails and reminders and shows information such as flight bookings, events and package deliveries in a more user-friendly way.

The new service is being provided alongside Google's popular Gmail email service.

The company said in a blog post that it was sending out invitations to a selected group of Gmail users to try out the new service. (bit.ly/1woCxac) (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)