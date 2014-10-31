Android co-founder Andy Rubin to leave Google

Oct 30 Google Inc said on Thursday
that Andy Rubin, co-founder of its Android mobile business and
head of its nascent robotics effort is leaving the company.
Rubin will start a company to support startups interested in
building technology-hardware products, Google said in an emailed
response for comment on a Wall Street Journal report about his
move.
James Kuffner, a research scientist at Google and a member
of the robotics group, will replace Rubin, the company added.
Last year, Google's browser and applications chief Sundar
Pichai replaced Rubin as head of the Android division, bringing
the firm's mobile software, applications and Chrome browser
under one roof.
Rubin built Android into a free, open-source software
platform now used by most of the world's largest handset
manufacturers, from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to
HTC Corp.
