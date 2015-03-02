Bradley Horowitz to run Google's Photo and Streams products

March 2 Google Inc's Bradley Horowitz
will run the company's Photo and Streams products, in a move
that indicates the company may be reorganizing its Google+
social networking site.
Horowitz, vice president of product management since 2008,
announced the move in a Google+ post late on Sunday. (bit.ly/1aInT97)
"It's important to me that these changes are properly
understood to be positive improvements to both our products and
how they reach users," Horowitz wrote.
It was not immediately known what the company called
"streams" product.
Sundar Pichai, Google's senior vice president of products,
told Forbes last week that the two important parts of Google+,
Photos and Hangouts, may soon be separated from the main
product.
"I think increasingly you'll see us focus on communications,
photos and the Google+ Stream as three important areas, rather
than being thought of as one area," Forbes quoted Pichai as
saying. (onforb.es/1zyaR2k)
Google+ marked the company's most concerted effort to catch
up with Facebook Inc in the fast-growing social
networking market, but the service has struggled to match the
rival's popularity.
It was not immediately clear what role David Besbris, who
last April replaced Google's head of social networking, Vic
Gundotra, will be taking on.
Google representatives did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The changes were first reported by technology blog
Techcrunch, which also said that the Google+ team has halved in
size since Gundotra's departure. (tcrn.ch/1AtTrnL)
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)