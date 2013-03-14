More change at Google as head of maps and commerce gets new role

March 14 The head of Google's Inc's
mapping and commerce division is stepping down from the role,
the latest change to the company's senior management team, which
saw Android boss Andy Rubin hand over the reins on Wednesday.
Google will split its Maps/Geo and Commerce group into two
separate units. Senior Vice President Jeff Huber, who has led
the group since 2011, is moving to Google X, the company's
experimental projects group known for developing self-driving
cars and the Google Glass wearable computer.
Huber, who worked on some of Google's "most complicated
issues like ads, apps, payments and geo," is now "eager to work
in a more startup-like environment," the company said in a
statement on Thursday.
Google executive Alan Eustace will take over the Maps/Geo
group, while Susan Wojcicki will lead Google's Commerce group.
On Wednesday Google announced that Sundar Pichai would take
over its fast-growing Android mobile software business,
replacing Rubin, who is moving to a new, yet-to-be-defined role
at the company.