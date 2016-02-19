German court rejects suit by publishers against Google

Netflix Original: New shows drive blockbuster quarter
Netflix Corp's surprisingly strong subscriber growth in the fourth quarter allayed concerns about the company's multi-billion dollar investment in original content.
BERLIN Feb 19 A legal complaint filed by German publishers who say Alphabet Inc's Google should pay them for showing their articles online has been rejected, a judge in Berlin said on Friday.
The publishers announced last month that they had filed the civil suit. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Michelle Martin)
Netflix Corp's surprisingly strong subscriber growth in the fourth quarter allayed concerns about the company's multi-billion dollar investment in original content.
* KURT A. TJADEN WHO HAS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HNI CORPORATION SINCE AUGUST 2008 HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: