German publishers have filed complaint against Google - VG Media

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
BERLIN Jan 5 German publishers have filed a complaint against Google in a row over whether or not the search engine should pay the publishers to show their articles online, a spokesman for VG Media - a consortium of around 200 publishers - told Reuters.
They justified the step by saying that Google still did not want to pay to use their publications: "So bringing a civil claim before the responsible court is the only way to enforce the ancillary copyright for press publishers against Google," the VG Media spokesman said.
Google was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Asset management giant BlackRock and chemical major Dow Chemical praised Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the kingdom said it was pressing ahead with reforms and investments beyond oil.
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: