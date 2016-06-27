German publishers appeal decision in market power case against Google

BERLIN, June 27 German publishers have appealed
a Berlin court's rejection of a case in which they accused
Google of abusing its market power by refusing to pay
them for displaying newspaper articles online, an attorney for
the publishers said on Monday.
Germany's biggest newspaper publisher, Axel Springer
and 40 other publishers had accused Alphabet Inc's
Google of unfair treatment.
The court had rejected the case in April, saying that
Google's business model was a "win-win" proposition for both
parties. It said that although Google had a 90 percent share of
the German market, it was not treating certain publishers
unfairly.
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by
Joseph Nasr)