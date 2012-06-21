Google CEO loses voice, skips shareholder meeting

BRIEF-Longboard Capital reports 22.47 pct stake in Resonant Inc
* Longboard Capital Advisors, LLC reports 22.47 percent stake in Resonant Inc as of February 22, 2017- SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lCF9m5) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Google Inc Chief Executive Larry Page sat out his company's annual shareholders' meeting on Thursday, missing only the second gathering of investors since he took the helm.
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt told shareholders at the company's Mountain View headquarters that Page, who replaced Schmidt as CEO in April 2011, had "lost his voice" and would not be able to do any public speaking engagements for the time being.
Schmidt said Page continues to run the company, but that Page will also not speak at the Google developer conference next week and the company's second-quarter earnings results next month.
Page, along with co-founder Sergey Brin and Schmidt, control a majority of the Internet giant through special shares that give them more voting power.
* Longboard Capital Advisors, LLC reports 22.47 percent stake in Resonant Inc as of February 22, 2017- SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lCF9m5) Further company coverage:
* Manitowoc Company Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lgMo74) Further company coverage:
* Allied healthcare products inc - entered into that certain loan and security agreement with Summit Financial Resources, L.P.