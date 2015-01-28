Mexico says may sanction Google over data protection breach

UPDATE 2-Exchange operator CBOE beats estimates on higher transaction fees
May 9 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, as transaction fees more than doubled.
MEXICO CITY Jan 27 Mexico's federal transparency body said on Tuesday it had initiated proceedings to impose sanctions on Google's Mexican unit for possible breach of the country's data protection law.
The Federal Institute for Information Access and Data Protection (IFAI) said in a statement it had taken the step following a request from an unidentified person who had asked Google Mexico to erase his personal data from the search engine.
Google, the IFAI said, had not granted that request. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
TORONTO, May 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks weighed with lower oil prices and as software company Open Text Corp lost ground after its quarterly profit missed expectations.
BERLIN, May 9 A court in Berlin on Tuesday referred to the European Court of Justice a dispute in which German publishers want search engine providers such as Google to pay them for displaying parts of their newspaper articles online.