Google accuses Microsoft, Nokia of mobile collusion

SAN FRANCISCO May 31 Google Inc on Thursday accused Microsoft Corp and Nokia of conspiring to use their patents against smartphone industry rivals, and said it has filed a formal complaint with the European Commission.

In its complaint, Google claimed Microsoft and Nokia, which cooperate on smartphone technology and production, transferred 1,200 patents for assertion to a group called MOSAID, which the company called a "patent troll" -- a term referring to a holder of patents that litigates them aggressively.

"Nokia and Microsoft are colluding to raise the costs of mobile devices for consumers, creating patent trolls that side-step promises both companies have made," the Internet search leader said in a statement. "They should be held accountable, and we hope our complaint spurs others to look into these practices."

Nokia and Microsoft were not immediately available for comment.

