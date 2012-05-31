Google accuses Microsoft, Nokia of mobile collusion

SAN FRANCISCO May 31 Google Inc on
Thursday accused Microsoft Corp and Nokia of
conspiring to use their patents against smartphone industry
rivals, and said it has filed a formal complaint with the
European Commission.
In its complaint, Google claimed Microsoft and Nokia, which
cooperate on smartphone technology and production, transferred
1,200 patents for assertion to a group called MOSAID, which the
company called a "patent troll" -- a term referring to a holder
of patents that litigates them aggressively.
"Nokia and Microsoft are colluding to raise the costs of
mobile devices for consumers, creating patent trolls that
side-step promises both companies have made," the Internet
search leader said in a statement. "They should be held
accountable, and we hope our complaint spurs others to look into
these practices."
Nokia and Microsoft were not immediately available for
comment.