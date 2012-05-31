UPDATE 1-Google accuses Microsoft, Nokia of mobile collusion

* Microsoft, Nokia collusion raises prices -Google
* Complaint filed "recently" with European Commission
May 31 Google Inc on Thursday accused
Microsoft Corp and Nokia of conspiring to
use their patents against smartphone industry rivals, and said
it has filed a formal complaint with the European Commission.
In its complaint, Google claimed Microsoft and Nokia, which
cooperate on smartphone technology and production, transferred
1,200 patents for assertion to a group called MOSAID, which the
company called a "patent troll" - a term referring to a holder
of patents that litigates them aggressively.
"Nokia and Microsoft are colluding to raise the costs of
mobile devices for consumers, creating patent trolls that
side-step promises both companies have made," the Internet
search leader said in a statement, adding that the complaint was
filed "recently."
"They should be held accountable, and we hope our complaint
spurs others to look into these practices."
Nokia was not immediately available for comment. A Microsoft
representative said the company had not seen the complaint, and
declined comment.