UPDATE 2-Google accuses Microsoft, Nokia of mobile collusion

* Microsoft, Nokia collusion raises prices -Google
* Complaint filed "recently" with European Commission
May 31 Google Inc accused Microsoft
Corp and Nokia of conspiring to use their
patents against smartphone industry rivals, and said it has
filed a formal complaint with the European Commission.
In its complaint, Google claimed Microsoft and Nokia, which
cooperate on smartphone technology and production, transferred
1,200 patents for assertion to a group called MOSAID, which the
company called a "patent troll" - a term referring to a holder
of patents that litigates them aggressively.
"Nokia and Microsoft are colluding to raise the costs of
mobile devices for consumers, creating patent trolls that
side-step promises both companies have made," the Internet
search leader said in a statement, adding that the complaint was
filed "recently."
"They should be held accountable, and we hope our complaint
spurs others to look into these practices."
Microsoft said the complaint was a "desperate tactic" by
Google.
"Google is complaining about antitrust in the smartphone
industry when it controls more than 95 percent of mobile search
and advertising," Microsoft said in an emailed statement.
"Google is complaining about patents when it won't respond
to growing concerns by regulators, elected officials and judges
about its abuse of standard-essential patents," Microsoft said.
Nokia was not immediately available for comment.