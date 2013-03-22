版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 23日 星期六 05:20 BJT

Microsoft did not violate Google patent -Trade Commission judge

WASHINGTON, March 22 Microsoft Corp did not violate a patent owned by Google subsidiary Motorola Mobility when it made its popular Xbox, an administrative law judge at the International Trade Commission said on Friday in the latest ruling in the long-running fight.

A final ITC decision in the case is due in July.

The fight over the Xbox video game console is related to the larger smartphone patent war between Apple, Microsoft and the mobile phone makers who use Google's Android software, including its subsidiary Motorola Mobility.

The case is at the International Trade Commission, No. 337-752.

