USITC told to review ruling that Google did not violate Microsoft patent

WASHINGTON Oct 3 An appeals court on Thursday
partially reversed a ruling by the U.S. International Trade
Commission, asking it to reconsider a decision that Google Inc
subsidiary Motorola Mobility did not infringe on a
Microsoft Corp patent.
Acting on an appeal by Microsoft, the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Federal Circuit found that the ITC was correct in
finding that Motorola Mobility, which has since been bought by
Google, did not infringe three patents.
But it found that the ITC erred in its reasoning in finding
that a fourth patent was not infringed upon, and asked the ITC
to reconsider that patent, which describes a graphical computer
interface.
In the original case, the ITC had found that Motorola
Mobility did infringe one patent for meeting-scheduling
technology.
The case at the ITC was No. 337-744. At the Federal Circuit,
the case is No. 2012-1445, -1535.