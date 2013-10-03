UPDATE 1-Appeals court revives Microsoft claim against Google

WASHINGTON Oct 3 A federal appeals court on
Thursday instructed the U.S. International Trade Commission to
reconsider a ruling that gave Google Inc a victory over
Microsoft Corp in a patent dispute.
Acting on an appeal by Microsoft, the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Federal Circuit found that the ITC erred in its
reasoning when it found that the Google unit Motorola Mobility
did not infringe a Microsoft graphical interface patent.
After a critical discussion of the ITC judge's reasoning,
the appeals court said: "This conclusion requires reversal of
the 133 patent non-infringement judgment."
But it also said it agreed with the ITC that Motorola
Mobility had successfully changed its smartphones so they no
longer infringed the patent.
It also found the ITC was correct in ruling that Motorola
Mobility, which was acquired by Google during the legal fight,
did not infringe three other patents.
The dispute is one of dozens globally between various
smartphone makers. Google's Android system has become the
top-selling smartphone operating system, ahead of mobile systems
by Apple, Microsoft, Blackberry Ltd and others.
In the original case, the ITC found in May 2012 that
Motorola Mobility infringed a patent for meeting-scheduling
technology but did not infringe several other Microsoft patents.
An order was issued banning infringing mobile phones from the
marketplace.
Motorola Mobility says it removed the infringing software
from its phones. Microsoft disagrees, and has filed a lawsuit
against the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, accusing the
agency of failing to properly enforce the ITC order.
Microsoft said it was happy with the appeals court decision.
"We're pleased the court determined Google unfairly uses
Microsoft technology," said David Howard, corporate vice
president and deputy general counsel. "Google is free to license
our inventions, but we're equally pleased if Google makes
product adjustments to avoid using them."
A Motorola Mobility spokesman also saw good news in the
appeals court decision. "Today's favorable opinion confirms our
position that our products don't infringe the Microsoft
patents," said spokesman Matt Kallman.
U.S. courts continue to work during the shutdown of the
federal government but the ITC is largely shut down.
The case at the ITC was No. 337-744. At the Federal Circuit,
the case is No. 2012-1445, -1535.