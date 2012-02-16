China anti-monopoly bureau looking into Google/Motorola deal

BEIJING Feb 16 The Chinese Commerce Ministry's Anti-Monopoly Bureau is looking into Google Inc's $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc, a ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

U.S. and European regulators approved Google's purchase of Motorola Mobility and said they would keep a close eye on the web search giant to ensure that patents critical to the telecommunications industry would be licensed at fair prices.

Google, whose Android software is the top operating system for Internet-enabled smart phones, said in August it would buy phone-maker Motorola for its 17,000 patents and 7,500 patent applications.