Google wins EU approval for Motorola Mobility buy

BRUSSELS Feb 13 Google Inc won
unconditional EU regulatory approval on Monday for its planned
$12.5 billion purchase of mobile handset maker Motorola Mobility
.
But the European Commission said it would monitor the
company and rivals' use of patents to ensure they comply with EU
antitrust rules.
The EU executive, which acts as the competition regulator
for the 27-member European Union, said the deal would not
significantly change the market for operating systems and
patents for these devices.
"We have approved the acquisition... because upon careful
examination, this transaction does not itself raise competition
issues," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a
statement.
But Almunia said he was worried about the possibility of
abuse of patents by Google and other firms now involved in a
series of legal disputes over intellectual property rights.