Google sells Motorola TV set-top business for $2.35 billion

BRIEF-T.J. Rodgers says nominated two candidates for Board of Cypress Semiconductor
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 19 Google Inc sold set-top TV box maker Motorola Home to Arris Group Inc for $2.35 billion in cash and stock, the companies announced on Wednesday.
The transaction, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, is expected to close by the second quarter of 2013, subject to regulatory approvals.
* Making further investments into the U.S. based on strength of the market and on the favorable currency - Conf call
Feb 17 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth straight week, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to Feb. 17, bringing the total count up to 597, the most rigs since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago