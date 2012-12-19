版本:
Google sells Motorola TV set-top business for $2.35 billion

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 19 Google Inc sold set-top TV box maker Motorola Home to Arris Group Inc for $2.35 billion in cash and stock, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The transaction, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, is expected to close by the second quarter of 2013, subject to regulatory approvals.

