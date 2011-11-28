Google seeks EU approval for Motorola Mobility deal

BRUSSELS Nov 28 World No. 1 Internet search engine Google is seeking EU regulatory clearance of its planned purchase of handset maker Motorola Mobility Holdings, the European Commission said on its website on Monday.

Google unveiled the $12.5 billion deal to boost its patent portfolio in August, seen as a defensive move against rivals such as Apple Inc..

The Commission will decide by Jan. 10 whether to clear the deal, which was notified to the regulator last Friday, the Commission website showed.

The U.S. Department of Justice is now assessing the proposed takeover. The EU Commission is also investigating Google's business practices following complaints from smaller rivals. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Helen Massy-Beresford)