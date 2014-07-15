Ex-Ford chief Mulally joins Google's board

BRIEF-Bancfirst Corporation Q1 earnings per share $1.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Google Inc has appointed former Ford Motor Co CEO Alan Mulally to its board of directors, drafting a seasoned Detroit executive into its ranks as it develops a self-driving car and tries to get its software into more automobiles.
Mulally, once deemed a strong contender for chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp, joined the board last week and will also serve on Google's audit committee, the Internet search giant said in a blogpost (here). (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Eyes 2017 double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant forex (Adds CFO comments from call, details)
* J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. announces payment of dividend and new $500 million share repurchase authorization