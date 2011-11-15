WSJ: Google to unveil online music download store

Nov 15 Google Inc (GOOG.O) is expected to unveil on Wednesday an online music download store featuring songs from three major music companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sony Corp's (6758.T) Sony Music Entertainment, Vivendi SA's (VIV.PA) Universal Music Group and EMI Music are expected to have deals with Google in place in time for a Wednesday afternoon announcement in Los Angeles, the Journal reported.

The Google Music store will compete with Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) dominant iTunes and other digital music services.

Google's store will sell songs for around $1 apiece, the Journal reported. The store also is expected to allow users who buy songs to share one or two free listens with contacts on the Google+ social networking service, the newspaper reported.

A Wednesday evening event tied to the announcement will feature pop group Maroon 5 and R&B singer Drake, among others.

Representatives for Google, Sony and Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An EMI spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)