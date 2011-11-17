UPDATE 2-Google launches music service

* Google to sell music through its Android market
* Google has partnered with 3 of the 4 major record labels
By Lisa Richwine and Alexei Oreskovic
LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 Google Inc (GOOG.O) has
turned on the music at its new online store, aiming to wrest the
lead from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) in audio
entertainment distribution despite the absence of a major record
label.
Google Music, with more 13 million songs, will be integrated
with Android Market, the company's online store for smartphone
apps and videos as it plays catch-up with its rivals. Apple,
Amazon and Facebook have to varying degrees integrated music into
their core online and mobile products.
Google Music will allow the Web search leader to do the same
by letting consumers access music from various Internet-connected
devices and easily share tracks with friends.
But analysts said the lack of soundtracks from Warner Music -
a major label whose artists include Led Zeppelin and Prince,
among others - will limit the appeal of Google Music.
"They've got to get that catalog filled pretty quickly," said
Mike McGuire, an analyst at industry research firm Gartner. "It's
a launch, but it's kind of like a work-in-progress."
Google Music was unveiled at a splashy event at the Mr.
Brainwash Studios in Hollywood, California on Wednesday.
Google has negotiated U.S. deals with three of the four major
music companies: Vivendi SA's (VIV.PA) Universal Music Group;
Sony Corp's (6758.T)(SNE.N) Sony Music Entertainment; and EMI. It
has also signed deals with the increasingly influential
independent label group Merlin and London-based Beggar's Banquet
label group, home to the year's biggest selling artist, Adele.
Analysts say selling online music is unlikely to provide much
of a lift to Google's revenue. But they say Google needs to be in
the market to ensure that its Android-based mobile efforts can
match offerings from competitors.
Android is the world's No. 1 smartphone operating system,
powering about 200 million devices worldwide. But without a music
service, Android-based smartphones and tablets may not be as
attractive to consumers seeking a product that offers a seamless
media experience.
And with music storage increasingly moving to remote Internet
servers in "the cloud" rather than on the device itself,
companies like Google and Apple have a way to keep users locked
in to their respective mobile services, said BGC Partners analyst
Colin Gillis.
"Everyone is using music and media as a jail. Ultimately,
this stuff is going to be stored in the cloud and it becomes
harder and harder to switch systems," he said.
To help jump-start the new music store, Google said it will
offer one free song for consumers to download every day.
Google will also allow consumers to share purchased songs
with friends on the Google+ social network. The feature will give
users of Google+ a "free, full-play" of songs purchased by their
friends.
"Recommendations from friends are the single most important
way that people discover music and we think that this feature has
the potential to really transform purchasing behavior," said
Zahavah Levine, Google's director of content partnerships for
Android, at Wednesday's event.
Music executives said that even though sales have struggled
in recent years, music usage has never been more popular on
different types of formats like social networks and mobile
devices.
Facebook, the world's largest social network, unveiled a tab
in September through which music services like Spotify, Rdio and
MOG enable Facebook users to share music. Amazon has also long
been a major music retailer and has a music locker service
Earlier this year, Google unveiled the Google Music beta,
which allowed users to upload their music to Google servers, and
access the music from multiple devices.
Shares of Google, which finished Wednesday's regular session
at $611.47, were up 72 cents in after-hours trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles, Yinka Adegoke in
New York and Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick, Bernard Orr and Richard Chang)