Google's mystery barges revealed as luxury showrooms with party deck -report

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 1 Google Inc's
mysterious barges, which prompted fevered speculation about
everything from offshore data centers to floating research labs,
may serve a more prosaic role as upscale party venues and
showrooms.
The multi-story vessels made out of stacked shipping
containers, one moored in the San Francisco Bay and the other at
the Portland, Maine harbor, are invitation-only luxury showrooms
for Google's Glass wearable computers and other gadgets,
according to local San Francisco TV station KPIX.
The structures will feature a top-floor "party deck,"
complete with "bars, lanais and other comforts," according to
the report, which cited unnamed sources.
The existence of the floating barges surfaced last week,
when technology website CNET theorized that the San Francisco
vessel might be a floating data center that would house banks of
computers. Google was granted a patent for a water-based data
center in 2009.
Google has declined to comment on the matter, refusing even
to acknowledge its affiliation with the vessels. But the
executive director of the San Francisco Bay Conservation and
Development Commission, Larry Goldzband, told Reuters his agency
has had several meetings with Google officials about the barge
in recent months.
Google has gone to great lengths to keep the details of the
barges secret, with chain link fences and security guards
encircling the pier where one of the barges is under
construction at San Francisco's Treasure Island.
At least one Coast Guard employee has had to sign a
non-disclosure agreement with the Internet giant, as did another
person who would identify himself only as an inspector for a
California government agency, Reuters reported earlier this
week.
The project is being personally directed by Google
co-founder Sergey Brin, according to KPIX. Brin heads up the
Google division developing Google Glass, a cross between a
mobile computer and eyeglasses that allows users to surf the Web
and record video.
On Monday, Google said that it would expand the availability
of the $1,500 Glass devices. Google has allowed a limited number
of carefully selected early adopters to buy test versions of the
device this year, and will now allow each of those customers to
"invite" three friends to purchase the gadget.
The new showrooms could help Google build buzz for the
wearable devices and its other hardware as it competes with more
established hardware makers such as Apple Inc, which
has hundreds of stylish retail outlets.
The Google shipping containers can be quickly assembled and
disassembled, according to KPIX, allowing the showrooms to be
transported by truck, rail or barge to destinations such as ski
resorts and beaches.