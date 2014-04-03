Google's Nest halts home alarm system sales over possible defect

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 Nest Labs Inc, the maker
of smart thermostats that Google Inc acquired for $3.2
billion, called a halt to all sales of its smoke alarms on
Thursday after it discovered a possible defect that could cause
users to turn it off unintentionally.
Nest co-founder and Chief Executive Tony Faddell said that,
under a unique set of circumstances the alarm's "Nest Wave"
feature, which allows a user to switch off the device with a
wave of the hand, could be inadvertently activated.
Faddell, one of the creators of Apple Inc's iPod,
apologized in the blogpost for a problem that was discovered
during recent laboratory testing. He added that no customer had
complained so far. (nest.com/letter-from-the-ceo/)
"We observed a unique combination of circumstances that
caused us to question whether the Nest Wave ... could be
unintentionally activated. This could delay an alarm going off
if there was a real fire," he said. "The fact that it could even
potentially happen is extremely important to me and I want to
address it immediately."
He did not specify that set of circumstances.
Nest will immediately disable the Wave feature - one of many
innovative design elements that has won the company and its
devices acclaim - in all smoke alarms that are WiFi-connected
while it works on a software update to fix the possible defect.
It said the fix, plus regulatory approvals, could take two to
three months to complete.
Customers without WiFi-connected devices should either
disable it or return it for a full refund, the company added.
Nest halted all sales of its smoke alarms to prevent
customers from buying a device that would need an immediate
software patch.
Google announced plans in January to acquire Nest via its
second largest deal, to expand into a broader array of devices
and bring valuable hardware design expertise in-house.
Nest gained a large following with its first thermostat - a
round, brushed-metal device with a convex screen that displays
temperature and changes hue to match the color of the wall it
attaches to. It also tracks usage and uses that data to
automatically set heating and cooling temperatures.
Google referred requests for comment to Nest.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Richard Chang)