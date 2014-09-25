Google fires back at News Corp; defends search, piracy practices

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 Google Inc hit
back at News Corp on Thursday for calling it a platform
for piracy and an "unaccountable bureaucracy," in a
point-by-point rebuttal that stressed the Internet search
company's commitment to fighting online crime.
In Google's official blog, Rachel Whetstone, head of global
communications, defended the company's practices while taking a
jab at News Corp-owned British tabloid The Sun.
In the post titled "Dear Rupert," referring to News Corp
Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch, Whetstone said Google has
invested tens of millions of dollars to battle piracy on its
YouTube video website and removed 222 million web pages from its
search engine last year due to copyright infringement.
Whetstone also defended Google's practice of ranking search
results, denying that it was the "gatekeeper to the Web, as some
claim."
Earlier this month, News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson
wrote a letter to Joaquín Almunia, the European Commissioner for
Competition, urging the commission to reconsider a settlement
with Google over its search practices.
Thomson said Google was "willing to exploit its dominant
market position to stifle competition."
Google, the dominant search engine in Europe, has been the
target of a European Commission investigation since November
2010, when more than a dozen complainants, including Microsoft
Corp, accused the company of promoting its own services
at their expense.
Almunia, the outgoing antitrust chief, said in May he wanted
to close the case against the world's most popular Internet
search engine before the end of his five-year term, but he
recently announced that he would be unable to do so before he
steps down next month.
Almunia's successor, former Danish economy minister
Margrethe Vestager, who will take up her post in November, will
have to decide whether to continue settlement talks with Google,
charge the company or drop the case.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)