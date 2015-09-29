UPDATE 3-Google unveils latest Nexus phones, tablet

* Unveils Nexus 5X; 16 GB model priced at $379
* Nexus 6P, 32 GB priced at $499
* Announces Android tablet
Sept 29 Google Inc unveiled its new
Nexus phones on Tuesday in its latest attempt to take a bite out
of Apple's dominant share of the smartphone market.
The launch of the phones, the Nexus 6P and the Nexus 5X,
comes a day after Apple Inc reported record
first-weekend sales of its new iPhones.
The Nexus 5X 16 GB model will be priced at $379, while the
Nexus 6P 32 GB will cost $499, Google said at an event
live-streamed on YouTube. (bit.ly/1KONWpc)
Apple's 6s and 6s Plus start at $199 and $299, respectively,
with a two-year service-provider contract.
Nexus devices, which typically do not sell as much as
iPhones or iPads, are a way for the tech giant to showcase its
latest advancements in mobile hardware and software.
Google also unveiled a tablet built entirely by the company
based on its Android operating system.
The latest version of Android, dubbed Marshmallow, will be
available to existing Nexus customers from next week.
The Android mobile platform is a key element in Google's
strategy to maintain revenue from online advertising as people
switch from Web browser searches to smartphone apps.
The Nexus 5X is made by South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
and the Nexus 6P by China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd. Both phones feature Google's new fingerprint
sensor, Nexus Imprint, which is located on the back.
The fingerprint sensors will help quickly authorize
purchases made through Android Pay, the one-touch payment app on
Android devices that competes with Apple Pay.
The phones are available for pre-order on the Google Store
from a number of countries including the United States, the
United Kingdom, Ireland and Japan.
The Pixel C tablet will cost $499 for the 32 GB model and
can be bought with a detachable keyboard, which will cost $149.
The tablet will be available in time for the holiday season
on the Google Store.
The Pixel tablet puts Google in the sights of its biggest
competitors, Apple's iPad Pro and Microsoft Corp's
Surface tablets, which also have optional keyboards.
Google also unveiled a redesigned version of its Chromecast
device for streaming Web content to TVs and introduced
Chromecast Audio, which plugs into speakers to stream audio over
Wi-Fi. Chromecast Audio, priced at $35, works with apps
including Spotify, Pandora and Google Play Music. Chromecast
competes with the Apple TV set-top box.
