UPDATE 1-Google to launch local shopping service in Japan-Nikkei

Sept 16 Google Inc's Japanese unit will launch an online search service on Friday that will display the prices and availability of products at stores near the shopper's location, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Seven Japanese retail giants, including Yodobashi Camera Co, Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co and Ryohin Keikaku Co , have already agreed to send production information to Google daily, and the Internet search company hopes to sign up 100 companies by the end of 2012, the paper said.

Google Local Shopping, as the service will be called, is targeted at users of personal computers and smartphones, the daily said.

The users will not just able to track the stores on a map along with their business hours and phone numbers, but will also be able to access product information and compare prices, the Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)