UPDATE 1-Google buys output from two new Nordic wind farms

(Adds Google also to buy power from a new wind farm in Sweden)
OSLO, June 30 Google has bought future output
from two yet to be built wind power farms in Norway and Sweden
to power its data centres in Europe, the company and farm
developers said on Thursday.
Google said in a separate statement it has also agreed to
buy power from a smaller wind farm project in Sweden, putting
the total newly acquired capacity at 236 megawatts (MW).
Norway's Zephyr and Norsk Vind Energi said the 50-turbine,
160-megawatt capacity onshore Tellenes wind farm south of
Stavanger is expected to be fully operational in late 2017, when
it would become the largest wind farm in the country.
In Sweden Google is buying power from a 22-turbine project
near Mariestad, central Sweden, which will be completed by early
2018.
The value of the deals was not disclosed.
"Google has been carbon-neutral since 2007 and we are
committed to powering 100 percent of our operations with
renewable energy sources," said Marc Oman, EU Energy Lead,
Google Global Infrastructure.
"Today's announcement, Google's first wind power deal in
Norway and the largest to date in Europe, is an important step
towards that commitment," he added.
Funds managed by BlackRock, the world's largest
asset manager, will provide equity financing for the project,
the developers said in a statement.
New Nordic power purchase agreements add to Google's three
previous deals in Sweden, and brings the total capacity of its
renewable power purchases in Europe to 500 MW, the company said.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)