CORRECTED-Google asks U.S. permission to publish information request data

June 11 Google Inc asked the U.S.
Department of Justice Tuesday that it be allowed to publish the
total number of national security information requests made by
the government, arguing that the figures would prove the company
does not give the government "unfettered access" to its users'
data.
The Internet company has come under scrutiny following
disclosures in The Guardian and Washington Post newspapers of
its role in a National Security Agency data collection program
named Prism.
In a blog post, the company published a letter it sent to
Attorney General Eric Holder and Federal Bureau of Investigation
Director Robert Mueller. (here)
