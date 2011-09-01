CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Google touts daily deal on home page, a first

(Corrects to Nexus One phone, not Nexus S, in 8th paragraph)
* Google displays daily deal coupon on home page
(Adds Google comment)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 31 Google Inc (GOOG.O)
promoted a Groupon-like daily deals offer on its home page on
Wednesday for the first time, a rare instance of the Internet
giant using its prized online real estate for advertising.
The world's No.1 Web-search engine launched a daily deals
business in certain cities this year -- called Google Offers --
to try and counter Groupon's increasing draw for Web surfers.
Wednesday's daily deal was the first time a Google Offers
product has been promoted on its minimalist website, and may
signal an escalation of competition with Groupon -- which has
filed for an IPO sources say could happen as soon as next
month.
The pair are vying for advertising dollars from local
businesses, such as restaurants and retail stores.
A short blurb beneath Google's sparse home page -- a valued
window into a plethora of services from email to maps --
offered visitors $25 tickets to New York's American Museum of
Natural History for the discounted price of $5.
"We occasionally include a link on the Google home page
that points users to important information, whether it be about
a relevant cause, a new product or an offer," a Google
spokeswoman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"Users can benefit from learning about great deals from
local organizations."
Google has traditionally resisted using its home page for
promotions, save for occasionally pushing in-house products
such as its Chrome Web browser or its now-defunct Nexus One
phone.
Google generated 96 percent of its roughly $29 billion in
revenue last year from advertising. Most of it comes from ads
that appear alongside Google's search results.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Alistair Barr; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)