UPDATE 1-Google asks U.S. Supreme Court to decide Oracle copyright fight

By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 Google Inc has
asked the U.S. Supreme Court to wade into contentious litigation
against Oracle Corp, arguing that the high court must
act to protect innovation in high tech.
Google's request, filed on Monday, seeks to overturn an
appeals court ruling that found Oracle could copyright parts of
the Java programming language, which Google used to design its
Android smartphone operating system.
Representatives for Oracle and Google could not immediately
comment on Wednesday.
Google's Android is the world's best-selling smartphone
platform. Oracle sued Google in 2010, claiming that Google had
improperly incorporated parts of Java into Android. Oracle is
seeking roughly $1 billion on its copyright claims.
The case examined whether computer language that connects
programs - known as application programming interfaces, or APIs
- can be copyrighted. At trial, Oracle said Google's Android
trampled on its rights to the structure of 37 Java APIs.
A San Francisco federal judge had decided that Oracle could
not claim copyright protection on parts of Java, but earlier
this year the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in
Washington disagreed.
In its filing this week, Google said the company would never
been able to innovate had the Federal Circuit's reasoning been
in place when the company was formed.
"Early computer companies could have blocked vast amounts of
technological development by claiming 95-year copyright
monopolies over the basic building blocks of computer design and
programming," Google wrote.
The case in the Supreme Court is Google Inc vs. Oracle
America Inc., 14-410.
