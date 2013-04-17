版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 17日 星期三

Some Google services hit by partial outage

April 17 Google Inc is experiencing a small outage of some of its popular applications such as Gmail and Google Drive, the search engine said on Wednesday.

The company disclosed on its website that six of its 13 applications were having partial status disruptions.

The issue with Gmail, for example, is affecting less than 0.007 percent of Google Mail users, who cannot access their accounts.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

