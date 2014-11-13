Google contractor accuses company of pay, overtime violations in lawsuit

Nov 13 Google was sued this week by a worker who
claimed the company did not pay overtime, improperly classified
him as an independent contractor then terminated him after he
asked for more hours to be covered under his contract.
The case, filed in a New York federal court on Wednesday,
seeks to proceed as a collective action on behalf of other
Google Inc workers.
A Google representative did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
How companies classify their workers has received increased
attention. In August a federal appeals court in San Francisco
ruled that FedEx drivers are employees under California law, not
contractors. It is unclear how that ruling may impact the
broader tech sector, though companies like car hire service Uber
also consider their drivers to be independent contractors.
In the latest case against Google, plaintiff Jacob McPherson
said he began work in 2013 at $35 per hour as a "site
merchandiser for magazines" in the Google Play unit. He was
classified as a freelancer and paid through an outside agency,
the lawsuit said, although he worked in Google's New York
offices.
McPherson was limited to billing 30 hours a week but worked
more than that. Google declined to pay him for those extra
hours, nor for any overtime over 40 hours a week. Google
eventually terminated his contract after he asked for more hours
to be covered in the contract, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit alleges claims including violation of federal
labor standards and damages.
The case in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York is Jacob McPherson vs. Google Inc et al., 14-9026.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)