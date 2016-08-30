Google's cloud close to winning PayPal business - CNBC

Aug 30 Alphabet Inc's Google is close
to winning PayPal Holdings Inc as a client for its
cloud business, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
While Google is the front-runner, the online payments
processor is evaluating other providers and hasn't made any
decision, CNBC reported on Tuesday. (cnb.cx/2bGbowT)
Google has been trying to beef up its presence in cloud
computing, a market dominated by Amazon.com Inc and
Microsoft Corp.
Google and PayPal could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)