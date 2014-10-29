U.S. judge says Google settlement over pharma ads is fair

| OAKLAND, Calif.
OAKLAND, Calif. Oct 29 A U.S. judge said
Google's plan to create a $250 million internal program to
disrupt rogue online pharmacies is a fair way to end shareholder
litigation over accusations the search company improperly
allowed ads from non-U.S. drug sellers.
Under the terms of the deal, Google also said it would make
content about prescription drug abuse more visible and work with
legitimate pharmacies to counter marketing by rogue sellers.
The settlement must be approved by a U.S. court. At a
hearing on Wednesday in Oakland, Calif. federal court, U.S.
District Judge Phyllis Hamilton said the programs Google would
create are "satisfactory."
Hamilton did not formally rule from the bench, but said she
was prepared to preliminarily approve the settlement.
Shareholders sued Google and its board in 2011 after the
company reached a settlement with the government over the issue.
Google will allocate and spend at least $50 million a year
to the internal effort for at least five years under the
settlement. The company has also agreed to pay $9.9 million in
fees and expenses to plaintiff attorneys.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is In re Google Inc Shareholder Derivative
Litigation, 11-4248.
