EU judges to tackle 'right to be forgotten' again

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 16 The "right to be forgotten" -
or stopping certain web search results from appearing under
searches for people's names - will be debated at the European
Union's top court after Alphabet Inc's Google refused
requests from four individuals.
In May 2014, the Court of Justice of the European Union
(ECJ) ruled that people could ask search engines, such as Google
and Microsoft's Bing, to remove inadequate or
irrelevant information from web results appearing under searches
for people's names - dubbed the "right to be forgotten".
Google has since received over 720,000 removal requests and
accepted about 43 percent of them, according to its transparency
report.
Four individuals who had asked Google to remove links to
webpages about them appealed to the French data protection
authority after the search engine company refused their request.
The French privacy regulator, the CNIL, agreed with Google's
decision, prompting the individuals to take their case to the
French Conseil d'Etat, France's supreme administrative court,
which referred it to the Luxembourg-based ECJ.
The ECJ "now has to decide whether 'sensitive personal data'
— such as the political allegiance of an individual, or a past
criminal conviction reported in the press — should always
outweigh the public interest", Google's senior privacy counsel
Peter Fleischer wrote in a blogpost.
"Requiring automatic delisting from search engines, without
any public interest balancing test, risks creating a dangerous
loophole. Such a loophole would enable anyone to demand removal
of links that should remain up in the public interest, simply by
claiming they contain some element of sensitive personal data."
A Conseil de'Etat statement said the requests from the
individuals concerned a video that "explicitly revealed the
nature of the relationship that an applicant was deemed to have
entertained with a person holding a public office"; a press
article on the suicide of a member of the Church of Scientology
mentioning that one of the applicants was the public relations
manager of that church; several articles related to criminal
proceedings of an applicant; and articles about the conviction
of another applicant for having sexually abused minors.
The French court said a number of "serious issues" had
arisen with regard to the interpretation of European law in the
case before it.
"Such issues are in relation with the obligations applying
to the operator of a search engine with regard to web pages that
contain sensitive data, when collecting and processing such
information is illegal or very narrowly framed by legislation,
on the grounds of its content relating to sexual orientations,
political, religious or philosophical opinions, criminal
offences, convictions or safety measures," the court said.
The CNIl declined comment at this point of the court
procedure.
The case number is C-136/17. A date for the hearing has not
been set.
"We will be advocating strongly for the public interest
balancing test to apply to all types of delisting
requests—including those containing sensitive personal data,"
Fleischer said.
(Additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; editing by
Mark Heinrich)