Google's, Apple's eyes in the sky draw scrutiny

* Schumer's staff met Google, Apple's next
* Will also pose questions to Microsoft
* Schumer seeking clarification on 3D mapping plans
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 Google Inc and
Apple Inc a re attracting renewed scrutiny of their
practices due to privacy concerns - th is t ime for flying
"mi litary-grade spy planes" ove r major U.S. cities as they race
to shore up their rival 3D mapping services.
Staffers for Senator Charles Schumer, a Democrat from New
York, met with Google officials on Monday to discuss privacy
issues related to the camera-equipped planes. They plan to meet
with Apple on Friday.
The senator's office also plans to reach out to Microsoft
and other companies that may be developing similar
technologies.
Schumer told Reuters in a statement on Tuesday that he
wanted Apple and Google to clarify their plans and ensure "they
understand the significance of our concerns over the potential
publication of images captured in people's backyards and other
private settings."
FEAR OF FLYOVERS
On Monday, Schumer wrote to the two rival Silicon Valley
corporations, accusing them of "an unprecedented invasion of
privacy" by using filming technology capable of imaging objects
as small as 4 i n ches.
In his letter, Schumer raised concerns over Apple's and
Google's reported "digital mapping plans that use military-grade
spy planes with enough precision to see through windows, catch
detailed images of private backyard activities, and record
images as small as four inches."
3D MAPPING RACE
Google and Apple each unveiled new 3D mapping services this
month at separate events. The maps let users navigate around an
aerial view of a city that appears much more realistic than
flat, top-down satellite-based images currently available in
mapping products.
The two companies are racing to develop newfangled digital
maps, a key feature as they compete to attract users to their
rival smartphone offerings.
Google said in a statement it does not currently blur aerial
imagery taken by the camera-equipped planes because the
resolution of the images isn't sharp enough "for it to be a
concern," noting that it takes privacy "very seriously."
Apple said it does not display personally identifiable
details such as faces or license plates, and that "we create
optimized pictures taken from multiple shots and remove moving
objects such as cars and people from the final image."
By the end of the year, Google said it expects to have 3D
map coverage for metropolitan areas with a combined population
of 300 million people.
At an event demonstrating the new maps this month, Google
said it was using a fleet of airplanes owned and operated by
contractors but flying exclusively for Google.
Equipped with custom-designed cameras, the planes fly in "a
very tightly controlled pattern" over metropolitan areas, taking
pictures from 45-degree angles, Google executives explained. The
photographs are then used to build 3D computer-generated models
of the buildings and cityscapes.
Google has used planes to collect aerial photos in the past,
such as following the 2010 San Bruno, California, gas-line
explosion. But the latest effort marks the company's most
significant use of the planes in a systematic manner to build a
standard feature in one of its products.
Google has faced scrutiny over mapping services in the past,
such as with the camera-equipped "Street View" cars that
crisscross the globe taking panoramic pictures of streets for
its popular mapping service.
In 2010, Google acknowledged that the so-called Street View
cars had inadvertently collected emails, passwords and other
personal data from home wireless networks. Collecting the WiFi
data was unrelated to the Google Maps project; it was done so
that Google could collect data on WiFi hot spots that can be
used to provide separate location-based servi ces.