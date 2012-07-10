European ruling on Google privacy policy set for Sept

PARIS, July 10 France's data protection watchdog
said it will likely wrap up the inquiry of Google's new
privacy policy, which it is conducting on behalf of European
regulators, in September.
France's Commission Nationale de l'Informatique (CNIL) had
expected to decide in June whether Google's new approach to
privacy that took effect in March conforms with European law,
but the process has been slowed as the company provided more
information to the regulator.
"We just received answers to questions we put to the company
in May, and we are studying them closely," said Isabelle
Falque-Pierrotin, the director of the CNIL, at a press
conference on Tuesday.
The CNIL will then draw its conclusions and present them to
the wider group of data protection regulators of the 27 European
Union member states, known as the G29.
Under its new approach, Google consolidated 60 privacy
policies into one and completed its ability to pool the data
collected on users across its services, including YouTube, Gmail
and its social network Google+
The Mountain View, California-based search giant says this
allows it to better tailor search results and improve services
for consumers. Users are not allowed to opt out.
The CNIL review could lead to financial penalties of up to
300,000 euros or administrative sanctions for the U.S. search
giant, but it is not clear whether they would be imposed
collectively or if individual states would seek their own fines.
The Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday that Google
is close to paying $22.5 million to settle charges that it
bypassed the privacy settings of customers using Apple's
Safari browser.
The fine would be the largest penalty ever levied on a
single company by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the Journal
said citing officials briefed on the settlement terms.