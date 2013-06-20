Italy watchdog presses Google for privacy data, weighs sanctions

BRIEF-Firan technology group reports qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
ROME, June 20 Italy's privacy watchdog said on Thursday it had requested further information from Google Inc about the U.S. Internet firm's treatment of user data and would consider imposing sanctions if there were breaches of privacy rules.
The statement, issued shortly after a similar statement from France's main data protection office, underlines a push by European regulators for more transparency from Google over its handling of user information.
The Italian authority said the information provided by Google would be evaluated for possible violation of rules requiring customer assent to data use and storage and that it would consider possible sanctions or penalties if necessary.
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces the successful refinancing of its senior notes
* Caesars Entertainment Corp- CEO Mark Frissora's 2016 total compensation $9.5 million versus $12.8 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p9PSq3) Further company coverage: