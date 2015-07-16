Google wins dismissal of Android privacy lawsuit

| July 16
July 16 Google Inc won the dismissal
of a lawsuit by Android users who said the company violated its
own privacy policy by disclosing their names, email addresses
and account locations to third parties without permission, to
boost advertising revenue.
In a Wednesday night decision, U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul
Grewal in San Jose, California, said the users failed to show
that Google transmitted their own personal data or that they
would suffer economic harm if it occurred.
Last July, Grewal had let the plaintiffs pursue breach of
contract and fraud claims, assuming they showed that the
data-sharing caused economic harm by depleting their battery
power and bandwidth.
But the judge said the plaintiffs abandoned that argument in
their amended complaint filed in February. As a result, he said
the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue, having "managed something
somewhat unusual: they pled themselves out of a case."
He added: "With no allegation of dissemination or improper
receipt of information, any profit or loss made from any alleged
disclosure, let alone a potential disclosure, is conjectural."
Google said $15.51 billion, or 90 percent, of its $17.26
billion of first-quarter revenue came from advertising.
Mark Gardy and Joseph Sabella, lawyers for the plaintiffs,
did not immediately respond on Thursday to requests for comment.
Google did not immediately respond to a similar request. The
Mountain View, California-based company also operates its
namesake Internet search engine.
Plaintiffs Robert DeMars of California, Michael Goldberg of
Ohio and Scott McCullough of New Jersey pursued their nationwide
class action on behalf of consumers who bought Android apps
through the Android Market or Google Play Store between February
2009 and May 2014.
Grewal said it would unfairly prejudice Google to let the
plaintiffs amend their lawsuit again.
"You might think that after three years of complaints,
motions to dismiss, orders on motions to dismiss, leave to
amend, amended complaints and more, at least the fundamental
question of plaintiffs' Article III standing to pursue this suit
would be settled," he wrote, referring to part of the U.S.
Constitution. "You might think that, but you would be wrong."
The case is In re: Google Inc Privacy Policy Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No.
12-01382.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)